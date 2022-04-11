JNU Clash: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Says 'student Violence At JNU Hostel Unfortunate'

The Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has termed the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University as 'unfortunate'. Groups of students had clashed on Sunday after non-vegetarian food was served in the hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on the day of Ram Navami. According to the police, six students were injured during the clashes. However, the groups claimed that over 60 students sustained injuries from both sides.

When asked for a response on the incident, Jain said, "I am the Home Minister of Delhi. You should ask this question to the home minister under whom the Delhi Police is.” He, however, added that the incident was “unfortunate.”

The left-leaning JNU Students' Union (JNSU) and RSS-outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had on Sunday traded charges of members pelting stones thereby injuring each other. The administration of the University warned the students against participating in such activities and said that no violence will be tolerated on the campus.

JNSU and ABVP trade charges over clash at JNU

The JNSU accused the ABVP members of attacking the mess secretary and stopping the staff from serving meat in the Kaveri hostel of the University, whereas ABVP accused the members of JNSU of disrupting the Ram Navami prayers at the hostel.

Speaking on the same, ABVP's JNU wing president Rohit Kumar clarified that there is no angle of non-vegetarian food adding that the 'Left' students instead have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile the JNU students councillor and the mess secretary have slammed the ABVP for inciting the clashes in the organisation. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, JNU students councillor accused the members of ABVP of creating ruckus by threatening the students. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, JNU mess secretary Ragib also blamed the ABVP workers for the clashes. He said, "I am not associated with any party, neither left nor right. I saw everything that happened and it all started after I received a message from the hostel warden saying that no non-veg meal will be cooked in the hostel for the next day. I told him this is not democratic and asked him for a written letter, but he denied it.”

NSUI JNU general secretary Masood Raza said that nobody stopped the Rama Navami celebrations, however, ABVP demanded that non-vegetarian food should not be cooked at the hostel. ''They tried to impose this and also threatened other students,'' he said.

