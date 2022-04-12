JNU Clash: Education Ministry Seeks Report Over Unrest Among Students On Ram Navami

The education ministry has requested a detailed report from the university administration, as part of an effort to give a new way to the case of violence between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University on the occasion of Ram Navami (JNU).

Surprisingly only one hostel has become a source of contention. In this case, the ABVP and the Left student organizations have filed complaints against each other. After holding a press conference, the incident's visual was also released. Eight complaints had been filed with the police department.

A cross FIR has been filed by both sides at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. 14 students from Left-wing organizations have been nominated for this. The Deputy Commissioner of Police has appointed two teams to investigate the matter, one of which is led by ACP.

JNU clash: Education Ministry seeks detailed report on Ram Navami unrest

Ramdas Athawale, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, denounced the clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. "Whatever transpired in JNU was not right," he told reporters. "It shouldn't have happened in the first place. For Hindus, Ram Navami is a holy event, therefore refusing to consume non-vegetarian food is not sinful. He went on to say that all ideologies must be welcomed. A complaint should be initiated against individuals responsible, he further said.

On Sunday, students from a left-wing student union and the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) battled in a JNU hostel over non-vegetarian food. The two groups accused each other of inciting violence on campus by posting images and videos on social media to back up their claims.

Aishe Ghosh, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU), claimed that members of the ABVP caused a commotion on campus and assaulted members of the hostel mess over chicken frying. In response, the ABVP claimed that left-wing student unions disrupted a Ram Navami prayer ritual by howling slogans.

On Sunday, the Delhi police said they had filed an FIR against unidentified ABVP members. "On April 11, 2022, we got a complaint against unnamed ABVP students from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF, and AISA. As a result, we've filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323/341/509/506/34. "Further investigation is underway to gather factual, scientific data and identify the perpetrators," according to a statement.

Meanwhile, the JNU issued a warning to students over the violence on Monday. It cautioned students to "refrain from any such incident that disturbs the peace and harmony on campus," stressing the university's "zero-tolerance policy towards any form of violence" "If someone is caught engaging in such behaviours, they will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with university norms,” the university stated.