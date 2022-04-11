JNU Clash: Mess Secretary, Student Councillor Slam ABVP For Ruckus Over Non-veg Food

A day after violence broke out at JNU resulting in injuries to 6 students, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) JNU Secretary, JNU student councillor and JNU mess secretary have slammed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for inciting the very recent clashes in the university. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, JNU students councillor said that ABVP members in college created the ruckus by threatening other students. On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri hostel over the serving of non-vegetarian food on the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, JNU mess secretary Ragib said that the clashes were sparked by ABVP workers who demanded that only vegetarian food be served during Ram Navami. “I am not associated with any party, neither left nor right. I saw everything that happened and it all started after I received a message from the hostel warden saying that no non-veg meal will be cooked in the hostel for the next day. I told him this is not democratic and asked him for a written letter, but he denied it,” Ragib said while explaining how the clashes broke out.

The mess secretary said that the issue was communal, but caused by some members of ABVP. “Peaceful celebration was taking place when the clashes happened. This was not a left or right issue or a Hindu-Muslim issue. Kavery hostel has always been flexible about what they want to eat. But yesterday, ABVP students reached and started raising slogans of Ram. ABVP started it and politicised the issue,” Ragib told Republic.

JNU clash is a dinner issue, not a religious one: NSUI secretary

NSUI JNU general secretary Masood Raza also slammed ABVP for the clashes and said that the students were being threatened by members of the group. “We didn’t stop them (ABVP) from celebrations. But, they said that non-veg will not be cooked in the Kavery hostel. ABVP imposed this and started threatening us,” he said.

“Iftar and ram Navami were celebrated peacefully. Some people came and raised slogans. This is not related to pooja or Iftar,” he further added. “They are trying to give this communal angle. This was a dinner issue, not a religious one. Now there is a peaceful situation in JNU,” the NSUI secretary told Republic.

Furthermore, JNU student councillor Anagha Pradeep also accused the ABVP members of causing violence in the hostel. Speaking to Republic, she said that it was the ABVP that created the ruckus. “They threatened and chased away the chicken vendor. We just wanted food for all, but the basic right of food was denied”, the student councillor said. She further alleged that ABVP members were threatening students in front of the police after the clash.

JNU Ram Navami clash

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami. Speaking to the media on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C revealed that a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA had filed a complaint against unknown ABVP students. Despite being accused by the student’s union, ABVP countered charges and insisted that the trouble started as 'leftists' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel.

Image: Republic World