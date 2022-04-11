JNU Clash: University Admin Issues Order Warning Students From Indulging In Violent Acts

Amidst the ongoing clashes between students on JNU premises, the University administration issued a warning to the students asking them to refrain from getting involved in any kind of violent incidents which would affect the peace and harmony on the campus.

In a notice issued on April 10, 2022, the JNU administration has taken a serious note of the incident after coming to know about a heated argument which was followed by an altercation among the students in the Kaveri hostel. Following this, the varsity Vice-Chancellor, Rector, and other officials also visited the hostel and met the students, conveying that no violence will be tolerated on the campus and asking the students must maintain peace and harmony.

In an order dated April 10, JNU administration warned students to refrain from any form of violence citing disciplinary action if anyone found involved in such acts in response to altercation among students' group that took place at Kaveri Hostel, yesterday pic.twitter.com/YMhrn9wDGf — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

The vice-chancellor also asked the on-duty wardens to adopt immediate actions for evading any confrontations while the security has been instructed to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents and also to submit a report immediately to the administration.

Noting that the administration resolves for "zero-tolerance" towards any violence on campus, it warned the students to refrain from involving in such acts, and furthermore, if anyone is found indulging in such actions, they will face disciplinary actions as per University rules.

JNU clash

The development comes after a scuffle broke out between two student groups allegedly over eating non-vegetarian food on the JNU campus on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. While a JNUSU member has alleged that ABVP students were trying to stop non-vegetarian food from being prepared, the ABVP has claimed that the 'Leftist' students tried to disrupt the ongoing Ram Navami pooja on the campus.

Regarding the same, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP on Sunday also protested at Jawaharlal Nehru University demanding that nonvegetarian foods should not be cooked on the day of any Hindu festival, further accusing the (NSUI) and 'Left-backed' students of preventing them from performing pooja worship.

Speaking on the same, Rohit Kumar, ABVP's JNU wing president clarified that there is no angle of non-veg food adding that the 'Left' students instead have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami.

