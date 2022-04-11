General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surendra Jain on Monday said that in JNU, they can raise slogans against India but cannot celebrate Ram Navami. Speaking to the Republic TV on the clash that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between the Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Ram Navami, Jain slammed left-liberals at JNU and accused them of disturbing the Hindu festivals.

Speaking to Republic Media Network about the JUN clash, Jain said, "There was an attack on Ram Navami yesterday by Jihadis, Left-liberals." He said that Ram Navami is one of the biggest festivals and is celebrated by the "Ram Bhakts". "Ram Navami is one of the biggest festivals, Ram Bhakts celebrate it in a larger way. But there was an attack on Ram Navami yesterday by Jihadis and Left-Liberals." Jain further added that in JNU, "Ram Bhakts" were beaten on Sunday. He claimed that the left-liberals did not allow hawan in the hostel also.

"They can raise slogans in JNU against India, but cannot celebrate Ram Utsav," General Secretary of VHP Surendra Jain said.

'Only aim is to disturb Hindu festivals'

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Jain raised concern regarding attacks on the Ram Navami procession in several parts of the country. He said, "In Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, same incident happened and the same images were seen. It raises many questions." He claimed that there is a gang being created by Jihadis, Left-Liberals and Christian machinery to create disturbance during Hindu festivals.

"Their only aim is to disturb the Hindu festivals. Hindu society will not tolerate this," Jain said while speaking about the alleged gang.

JNU clash

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami.

As per the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the clash took place when students affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created a ruckus by manhandling the staff and asked them to not prepare non-vegetarian food. However, ABVP countered this charge and insisted that the trouble started as 'leftists' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel. In the press briefing, ABVP accused the left organisations in JNU of using "non-veg food" for diverging from the main issue. They said, "Their main agenda is to stop the celebration of the Hindu festival."

ABVP stated, "This pooja was joined by a large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of 'Right to Food.'"

Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) said in a statement, "It is a constitutional right of every citizen to eat the food of their choice. It is a part of the definition of India where everyone has a right to food of their choice. Do few goons of ABVP have the right to disrupt the constitutional rights of citizens? Rise and resist hooliganism of ABVP."

Image: PTI