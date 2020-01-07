Holding Talks With Student Protesters To Re-start Registration, Says JNU Registrar

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registrar Dr. Pramod Kumar said that it is false to say that the administration does not talk to the protesting students adding that the administration is trying to hold discussions to make the students understand so that the registration process can be restarted.

"We are trying to make the students understand so that the registration process can be restarted. The administration is in contact with the students who are protesting. It is a total myth that we do not talk to them," Kumar said.

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

A right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the Sunday night violence inside the JNU campus stating that JNU has become a hotbed for anti-national activities. According to ANI sources, the claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. The Delhi Police have initiated a probe in the violence of Sunday evening, wherein both RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-inclining JNUSU have accused each other.

On Tuesday, Republic sources informed that the Delhi Police will be using a face recognition system to probe the matter further, by acquiring the video footage.

Delhi Police's version

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The scuffle which was on the JNU registration had been ongoing for the past few days, he added.

Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels. Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM after which police conducted a flag march, bringing the situation under control.

34 injured were admitted to the hospital and have been discharged on Monday. Delhi police has constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

