JNU Scholar Beaten Up By Boyfriend After Catching Him With Another Woman; FIR Lodged

A Ph.D student of Jawahalal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly brutally assaulted by her boyfriend after she spotted him with another girl.

A senior police official said that the victim is a resident of North East India and on the basis of her complaint they have lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

"She is a JNU scholar and has been living at campus for several years. She became friend of one Liaquat Ali who is also a JNU student. She told us that she was in relationship with him. And both frequently visited each other," said a source.

The victim said that she was suffering acute pain and so she decided to pay a visit to his hostel room to get a painkiller.

"She was shocked to spot another girl in his room. She inquired about her and it made Liaquat angry," the source said.

The victim tried to run but Liaquat had closed the door and his new friend also joined him.

"They both punched the girl in her stomach. They hit her on her head. The friend of Liaquat also slapped her. She suffered injury and later approached the AIIMS where she was made to undergo a medical test," said the source.

The police said that they recorded the statement of the girl and have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that the accused has not been arrested as of now as it was a bailable offence. They are probing the case.

