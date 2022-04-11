JNU: Scuffle Between ABVP, Left Members Over Non-veg Food Injures 6 Students; FIR Filed

As many as six persons were injured in a scuffle that broke out between two student groups allegedly over eating non-vegetarian food on the JNU campus on the occasion of Ram Navami.

While a student union says some ABVP members allegedly tried to stop non-vegetarian food from being prepared, the ABVP claims that 'Left' students tried to disrupt Ram Navami pooja.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, on Sunday protested at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, demanding that non-vegetarian food should not be prepared in the mess on the day of the Hindu festival.

The ABVP also accused the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Left-backed students of preventing them from worshipping on Ram Navami.

"Left and NSUI workers created a ruckus during pooja in the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. There is no angle of non-veg food. They have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami," said Rohit Kumar, ABVP's JNU wing president.

BJP's Amit Malviya also commented on the clash and tweeted, "Is it a coincidence that on the day Sitaram Yechuri got an extension, comrades in JNU went on rampage, attacked ABVP activists, as if it was a vindication of sorts to see their supreme leader hold on to office for another term? Is Kaveri hostel of JNU their last bastion?"

Situation under control, both parties holding peaceful protest: Police

Delhi Police officials reached the spot to find out details about the situation. "Presently the situation is peaceful. Both the student parties are protesting peacefully.", said DCP South West Manoj C. "Six persons have been injured. They received minor injuries and have been moved to a nearby hospital for treatment," he said.

A JNU student, Sarika told ANI, "I was the former vice-president of JNUSU. In the afternoon today, a message went viral on social media that ABVP members are not allowing non-veg food inside the campus. The mess usually prepares non-veg food items on weekends. However, ABVP members did not let this food be prepared."

"Following this, a clash broke out between student unions inside the campus. Many hostel students did not get food on time as the food was not prepared in adequate quantity," she said.

Sharing images of students who suffered injuries in the clash, the Left-backed Student Front of India condemned the "attempt to intentionally disrupt the peaceful campus atmosphere by ABVP hoodlums." It claimed that SFI activists were attacked brutally by ABVP goons."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police received a complaint from members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF, and AISA on Monday morning against unknown ABVP students. The police has lodged FIRs under relevant Sections and are collecting evidence to identify the culprits.

Students belonging to ABVP have also intimated that they will be filing the complaint today morning. On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken, the officials said.

