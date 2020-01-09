JNU Students Remove Barricades, March Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lathi-charged By Police

On Thursday, a new wave of protests by the JNU students lead to police and student clashes when protestors pushed themselves through the police barricades that led to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.The JNU students who were earlier protesting at the HRD Ministry near Shastri Bhavan tried to move towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan because of which they were stopped by the police which had to resort to a minor lathi charge.

The JNU students had only been given permission to carry out the protest march from Mandi House to the HRD ministry. However, after the JNU delegation presented their memorandum to the Ministry regarding the proposed fee hike, they soon threw all caution to the wind and decided to move further towards the President's house stating that they were "not satisfied" with the meeting with the HRD Ministry.

"The HRD ministry is not listening to us. We will now go to the Law Ministry. We will question the government. We will also question the President," said one of the female protestors who was seen being pushed into the police vans.

JNSU VP, Gen Sec Detained

This organized protest also included CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat. The students were seen threatening the police raising slogans such as 'Azaadi' and 'Delhi Police Murdabad'. Some of the male protestors were seen heckling the female cops saying 'Yeh Modi humse darta hai'. (Modi is scared of us.) The police had to make human chains to stop the protestors from moving any further than their designated area of protest. The police also had to detain the protestors who were unwilling to cooperate, who were then pushed into autos and DTC buses to be taken to the station. Protesters including JNSU VP Saket Moon and General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav had to be detained after they refused to cooperate with the administration.

The JNU students have been on a months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. The manual lists various provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. The JNU students have rejected this manual and said that they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual. It is said that if the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

