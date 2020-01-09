JNU Students Protest Claiming Delhi Police Inaction; Provoke With 'Sanghi Shield' Slogans

Protesting Delhi Police's inaction after the violent attack on the JNU students and teachers on Saturday, a march is taking place from the JNU campus to New Delhi's Mandi House. As the march began on Thursday amid heavy deployment of police personnel, posters against Delhi police were spotted. In what is being dubbed as 'provocative', a banner against the Police and the Modi government alleged that its midset is to instil fear. The students also raised slogans against the Delhi police, as they allege that Police was in cahoots with the masked goons who unleashed violence in the campus.

Even as the protest began, the protesters claim that they were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate. However, the police have denied. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that Section 144 has been imposed at Mandi House and no gathering is allowed. The JNU students are protesting as there has been no arrest made regarding the Jan 5 violence in the campus, even after three days.

Earlier in the day, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that administration has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured. He stated that he has recommend measures to ensure the safety of students. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, insecurity, Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13 to discuss the rising rate of crimes in Delhi. Violence in Jamia and JNU is likely to be also be discussed.

Attack on JNU students

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the ABVP also alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

The attack comes at the backdrop of JNU students months-long protest against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the complete rollback of the Hostel Manual. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

Violence Reported at JNU, Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh injured