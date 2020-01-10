JNU VC Says 'Further Hindrance Will Affect Innocent' As Police Names JNUSU Behind Attacks

Reacting to the Delhi Police's investigation in which they have named 9 students- majority belonging to JNUSU, the JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, on Friday, stated that anymore hindrance in the registration will hurt thousands of students. Moreover, he said that the administration was currently helping to control the situation and that activities were continuing peacefully. He also stated that the Service & Utility charges had been removed from the hostel fees, amid calls for the Vice Chancellor's resignation from students, faculty and several politicians.

JNU VC: 'Hindrance will affect innocents'

"Any further hindrance in the JNU registration process will only affect thousands of innocent students. The JNU administration has made all efforts to control the situation and help students register in the courses. If someone is hindering that process, it is unfortunate," he said.

He added, "Now there are no Service & Utility charges, students only have to pay room rent which is Rs 300. The money taken from students will only be utilised to give back better facilities to students". He also said that the University's activities are continuing peacefully right now.

Delhi police names JNUSU students behind three attacks- Jan 3,4 & 5, narrates sequence

Delhi police: 'JNUSU members mainly behind attack'

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident. Moreover, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. Notices will be served to the mentioned students to explain their involvement in the incidents. Two of the nine identified attackers are from ABVP.

Here are the mentioned students:

Chunchun Kumar, ex-JNU student

Pankaj Mishra - JNU student

Aishe Ghosh - JNUSU president

Bhaskar Vijay Waakar

Sucheta Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Dolan Samanta

Yogendra Bhardwaj - PHD Sanskrit (Unity against Left admin) - ABVP

Vikas Patel - ABVP

Outsiders' role highly unlikely: Police

Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students. Furthermore, he stated that the same group assaulted students outside School of Social Sciences on January 5, resulting in an altercation in which security guards and students were injured. He added that the group then attacked Periyar hostel and Sabarmati hostel selectively from 3:45 PM to 7 PM. All CCTV recordings had been non-functional as they were Wi-Fi-based since the servers had been destroyed by a mob of JNUSU students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in two attacks on January 3 and 4.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.