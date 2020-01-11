JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar: 'Students Living Illegaly On Campus May Be Behind The Violence'

A day after Delhi Police identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5, the University's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar addressed a media briefing on Saturday where he spoke about the terror created by a few student activists and enhancing the security on the campus to ensure the safety of the 'innocent students'.

In his statement, the JNU VC called out the illegal students on the campus and said, "Many illegal students are staying in the hostel. They might be behind the violence as they don't have any business. We need to identify and take action against them.

"The terror created by some of the student activists went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels. From the past several days, we have enhanced security on the campus to make sure that innocent students are not hurt," he added.

While addressing the media, Jagadesh Kumar asked for feedback from the students and stated that the University has also asked the police authorities to remain present inside the campus in civil attire so no innocent student gets harmed.

When questioned about the teachers participating in protests, the JNU VC said, "The teachers who were with the activist students should reflect if they are contributing to the future of JNU or supporting disruption and suffering."

Delhi Police's probe into JNU violence

In a major development in the probe into the shocking JNU violence, the Delhi Police has identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident on January 5. The goons allegedly pelted-stones on the students who wanted to be a part of the registration process for the semester. In its revelations, the police reiterated what Republic TV had revealed earlier from videos that had been accessed from the day of the violence.

Republic TV had first reported that the man with a red mask on his face who was seen pelting stones was an AISA activist named Chunchun Kumar. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has also been identified, with the police's dossier mirroring the video accessed by Republic in which she was seen leading a mob in the JNU campus before the violence escalated later that day.

The following persons were named by the Delhi Police, of which 7 are from the Left and 2 are from ABVP:

Chunchun Kumar

Aishe Ghosh

Pankaj Mishra

Bhaskar Vijay

Suchaita Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Samant

Yogender Bharadwaj

Vikas Pate

