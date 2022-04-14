In the videos accessed by Republic TV regarding the clash inside JNU, students were seen holding sticks ready for an attack. ABVP JNU unit said that these videos have been submitted to the proctor of the varsity for scrutiny as a part of the evidence.

Providing details of the incident, ABVP secretary Manoj Chandra told Republic TV, "Some students of Kaveri hostel had planned a strategy to not allow the celebration of Ram Navami festival in the JNU campus. They threatened the committee which was formed to organise the festival of further attack."

He mentioned that intolerance towards the Hindu festival is the only reason for the attack.

On the complaint of some students, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified ABVP members concerning the attack over meat being served in the hostel canteen on Ram Navami. While ABVP members have also lodged police complaints, one of the students complained that he was attacked despite being physically challenged.

In a recent update, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday met Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and senior administration officials of the university to demand the safety of students from further attacks.

In a statement, the ABVP said that on the occasion of Ram Navami, large-scale violence against Kaveri hostel residents was witnessed at the university campus.

"We conveyed to the administration officials that our activists are being outcast and thrown out of class groups. We demanded that the university ensure the safety of the victims of a Left attack from further attacks," the statement read.

JNU clash on occasion of Ram Navami

Clashes erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly stopped other left-leaning students from eating non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami. Six students were injured in the incident that took place at Kaveri hostel over meat being served in the hostel canteen.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the ABVP members assaulted the canteen secretary and stopped the staff from serving meat in the hostel. On the other hand, the ABVP has alleged that left-wing students had been interrupting Ram Navami prayers at the Kaveri Hostel.

However, the Kaveri hostel canteen secretary has denied ABVP’s claims. The canteen secretary said there was no order to refrain from cooking non-vegetarian food. A protest was called by the students affiliated to Left groups at the Delhi Police headquarters at 2 p.m. on Monday.

