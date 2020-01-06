JNU Violence: ABVP Chief Accuses Leftist Student Goons For Attacking Students

Amid the violence inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday, JNU's Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Chief Durgesh accused the leftist student groups of attacking ABVP students as they were going for registration for the winter semester 2020. Durgesh also alleged that the Left groups in the campus are dominating the university.

Speaking to the media he said, "Our few workers were going for registration yesterday. Few Leftist goons came, who are also students of campus and they have beaten us. Many of our workers are missing since then. We are trying to locate them, few are in AIIMS trauma. They don't want us to complete the registration, because then their politics will stop. We appeal to the Administration and police for our security and safety. The Left has dominance in JNU, common students are under fear. JNUTA is fully leftist, they had not said a word even when their own faculty were trapped for 30 hours. We will go to register an FIR. Their leaders have no topic now, so they are trying to do politics on this issue."

JNU violence

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

JNUSU alleged ABVP for the attack

Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman too condemned the violence. Sitharaman said the pictures of violence were horrifying and asserted that the government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. Amid allegations of delayed action, Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration to enter the campus. It, however, did not say if any arrests had been made.

There was a massive deployment of security personnel in and around the campus after the violence and the entrance gates were closed. The students' union alleged its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members. The JNUSU claimed, "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods, and hammers". "They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers have also been beaten up."

