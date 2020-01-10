JNU Violence: BJP Slams Opposition For Meddling In Students Politics

Reacting to the Delhi Police statement on the probe of JNU violence, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday attacked the opposition for meddling into students politics and instigating violence. Rao said that the Opposition is trying to pull down government institutes by running their agenda.The Delhi police has identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident on January 5. The goons allegedly pelted-stones on the students who wanted to be a part of the registration process for the semester.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "There are many political parties who have not been able to succeed in the political arena and therefore are returning to students politics. A lot of Left leaders who have no future are meddling in student politics. They are misleading students and are trying to run their political agenda through these student activist groups. They are destroying the future of students. The decision regarding who helms the institution isn't based on political demands, it is based on one's ability, competence and credential."

"I would like to tell the students who genuinely want to study to concentrate on their curriculum. If you walk on the path of oppositions politics it will be your loss. The government is trying their best to get all the universities in the country at the top level but few oppositions are trying to pull them down. The people of the country have understood that few students are trying to instigate violence with the help of the opposition. Few anti-national groups are also in this that are talking on Kashmir and criticising the army and going against society. We appeal to students that they must concentrate on their studies and help build the country not to support the anti-national groups," he added.

Delhi Police report

In its revelations, the police reiterated what Republic TV had revealed earlier from videos that had been accessed from the day of the violence. Republic TV had first reported that a man with a red mask on his face who was seen pelting stones was an AISA activist named Chunchun Kumar. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has also been identified, with the police's dossier mirroring the video accessed by Republic in which she was seen leading a mob in the JNU campus before the violence escalated later that day.

In a press briefing, Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime, Delhi Police speaking on JNU violence said, "Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us." Delhi Police also released the pictures of these suspects and said that they will soon start interrogating them. Speaking about the violence, Dr Tirkey said that JNU administration had decided to go for online registration of students from January 1-5, and JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it.

The following persons were named by the Delhi Police, of which 7 are from the Left and 2 are from ABVP:

Chunchun Kumar

Aishe Ghosh

Pankaj Mishra

Bhaskar Vijay

Suchaita Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Samant

Yogender Bharadwaj

Vikas Pate

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa also said, "The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated."

