JNU Violence: FIR Filed Against Unknown ABVP Members As Left Groups Raise Assault Concerns

Following clashes that entailed on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus during Ram Navami, an FIR has been lodged against unknown ABVP students in relation to complaints filed by the Left-wing students' organisation, dubbed the Left Unity of JNU. This comes after an FIR was registered against members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS). The brawl is said to have been triggered after members of both sides disagreed over Ram Navami festivities and the serving of non-vegetarian food at the JNU's Kaveri Hostel.

While ABVP members accused Left organisations and the Hostel Committee of interrupting Ram Navami celebrations and prayers at the Kaveri hostel, the Left-leaning students claimed that ABVP members stopped other students from eating non-vegetarian food and accused them of assaulting mess staff over the alleged supply of chicken on the auspicious Hindu festival.

Later, students from both sides held protests at different places on Sunday night.

What happened in JNU during Ram Navami festival?

Violence and war of words allegedly broke out in JNU over non-vegetarian food being served at the Kaveri hostel of the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. While ABVP members staged protests against meat being served on a Hindu auspicious day, left students have said ABVP members hurled stones and attacked them over the hostel's non-vegetarian menu on a festival.

In fact, the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) administration, on April 12, told media reporters that a 'scuffle' ensued on campus after 'havan' (Hindu ritual of burning offerings) inside the hostel. In return, people celebrating the festival raised objections to meat being served on the day of the festival.

In a statement, the ABVP said, "Leftists never like this harmony because their livelihood is run by dividing the society. Attacking students celebrating Ram Navami shows the fury of the Left. Left-wing goons are again giving proof of their bloody ideology by spoiling the educational environment of JNU."

FIR against ABVP members of JNU

On April 11, Delhi Police registered an FIR against Left JNU members on behalf of complaints filed by ABVP activists.

"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of ABVP, today afternoon, against unknown JNUSU, SFI, DSF students. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR under Sections 323, 341, 506, 34 of IPC," Delhi Police stated.

It further stated that an investigation is underway and culprits will be identified only after factual and scientific evidence is on record. Also, snubbing all rumours of watching the fold of events like a mute spectator, the Delhi Police said that they dispatched their teams to prevent further escalation of matters, moments after a PCR call was received.