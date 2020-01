Delhi Police has filed FIRs against JNU Student Union (JNUSU) leader Aishe Ghosh and eight others for allegedly vandalising the server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 4, a day before the violence that was unleashed inside the campus. The JNUSU president was discharged from the hospital, along with 34 others on Monday morning, after being attacked by the masked mob. No arrests have been made yet.