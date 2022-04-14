JNU Violence: New Videos Of Clash Accessed; ABVP Says Clips 'proof Of Pre-planned Attack'

In the videos accessed by Republic TV regarding the clash inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students were seen holding sticks ready for an attack. The ABVP JNU unit claimed that these videos are proof of pre-planned attacks by Left-wing students. They also said that these videos have been submitted to the proctor of the varsity for scrutiny as a part of the evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV on violence in JNU, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member and JNU student Rohit Kumar claimed that leftist students came armed with sticks and rods. Pointing to a large number of attackers on the premises of the Kaveri hostel, Rohit Kumar asked, "What was the need to enter the Kaveri hostel with 150 people?"

Referring to the new videos of the JNU Ram Navami violence, Kumar said, "In the video, they can be seen arranging rods, sticks, even stones."

Rebuffing the claims of the Left on 'non-veg food', Rohit Kumar said, "Every hostel served non-veg." He said that ABVP has no issue with non-veg food. "But in Kaveri, a ruckus was created by calling the meat vendor," he said.

"From day one we were telling that it was a pre-planned attack on the university people on Ram Navami... It is a clear case of pre-planned attack on the hostel," ABVP Rohit Kumar said.

When he was asked about the allegation by the left-wing that ABVP was attacking with sticks and other weapons, Rohit Kumar said, "Ask them to name some names." He then went on to name some of the members of the Left, claiming that they were behind the pre-planned attack on the premises of the Kaveri hostel.

On Monday, ABVP spokespersons told reporters, "We have solidarity messages from Muslims saying we did not want to eat non-veg; it was imposed on us."

They went on to add that left-wing organisations at the university are distorting the issue by using the "non-veg" narrative. One of the ABVP members told the media, "Their main agenda is to stop the celebration of the Hindu festival."

FIR lodged against unknown ABVP member

Following clashes that entailed on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus during Ram Navami, an FIR has been lodged against unknown ABVP students in relation to complaints filed by the Left-wing students' organisation, dubbed the Left Unity of JNU.

This comes after an FIR was registered against members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS). The brawl is said to have been triggered after members of both sides disagreed over Ram Navami festivities and the serving of non-vegetarian food at the JNU's Kaveri Hostel. It is pertinent to mention that the ABVP members have also lodged police complaints regarding the JNU violence.

JNU violence

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami.

As per the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the clash took place when students affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created a ruckus by manhandling the staff and asked them to not prepare non-vegetarian food. However, ABVP countered this charge and insisted that the trouble began as 'leftists' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel.

Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) said in a statement, "It is a constitutional right of every citizen to eat the food of their choice. It is a part of the definition of India where everyone has a right to food of their choice. Do few goons of ABVP have the right to disrupt the constitutional rights of citizens? Rise and resist hooliganism of ABVP."