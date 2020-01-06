JNU Violence: Police Nab Four Outsiders Fleeing Campus

Delhi police arrested four outsiders from the JNU's North Gate on Monday, and they are being investigated in connection with the brutal violence that took place on the University campus on Sunday evening, an official said. The four were caught while escaping from the campus and were taken to Vasant Kunj police station for interrogation.

Sunday evening witnessed an intrusion of several masked "goons" who barged into JNU campus and created havoc among students, attacking them with sticks, metal rods, and stones. The injured have accused the ABVP activists of the attacks, while the ABVP activists on campus have blamed the Left student activists. Both groups of students filed complaints against each other at the Vasant Kunj police station.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the JNU premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Delhi police are waiting for the medico-legal reports of the students injured in the violence. At least 20 persons were rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in the brutal assaults.

Delhi Police give assurance

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa had held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday. "The police have assured us that they will look into the matter and our demands," president Federation of Central University Teachers' associations Rajib Ray said. The students demanded that the police leave the JNU campus. Earlier, police said peace has been restored in the JNU after the violence.

Active protests had been taking place in the JNU campus for the past few weeks over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

