JNU Violence: VC Santishree Meets Students; Assures Impartial Inquiry On Ram Navami Clash

While investigations are currently on regarding the violence that broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit met the students on Wednesday further assuring them there will be an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Speaking to Republic on the developments on the University campus, the JNU vice-chancellor while responding to what led to the violent clash between both the groups in the hostel had said that only the students know why they had sticks in their hands as JNU does not tolerate such violent acts. Further noting that JNU is a place for "intellectual debate and not for building a political career", she said that the environment has now changed.

"Violence will not be accepted over here and I would like to tell the students to not let dissent become violent", she added.

Further speaking on the ongoing investigations in the JNU violence incident, she informed that a proctor inquiry has been initiated in the matter and students can come and say whatever they want to. The administration is impartial and democratic.

"The police have also registered the FIRs and a probe is underway. Let's see whether it was pre-planned or not. Things will be clear after the inquiry," he said.

Student groups clash on JNU campus on Ram Navami

It was on the occasion of Ram Navami when two student groups got into a violent scuffle in the Kaveri hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Members of the ABVP and Left groups were seen launching violent attacks further accusing each other of triggering the clash.

While the ABVP has been accusing Left groups of disrupting their Ram Navami pooja, left group members have accused ABVP of assaulting students over food choices. Police are presently investigating the matter and cases have been registered against the students as well as the role of the mess warden committee.

(Image: Republic)