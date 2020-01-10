JNUSU Delegation Meets MHRD Secretary Amit Khare

A delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), led by president Aishe Ghosh, visited Shastri Bhawan, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Friday to participate in a meeting with officials of the Department of Higher Education, MHRD to discuss restoration of academic normalcy in JNU and other student-related issues, including fee hike.

JNU Vice-Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar also met MHRD secretary Amit Khare earlier. The secretary had said that officials of the ministry will meet with Kumar on Friday and hold discussion with students of the varsity in an attempt to resolve outstanding issues.

Delhi: Meeting of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) delegation and MHRD Secretary Amit Khare, underway at Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) pic.twitter.com/EnqebKuc0t — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

The VC had earlier said that there has been no deviation from the "formula" arrived at by the HRD Ministry about the fee hike and students are not being charged any services or utility fees as decided.

READ | Delhi Police Takes JNUSU, JNUTA Protestors To Meet HRD Officials

READ | No Deviation From HRD Ministry's Fee Hike 'formula': JNU VC

Students stage protests outside MHRD office

Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding the resignation of the varsity Vice-Chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. Slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air as the agitating people waited for JNU students to arrive at the protest venue.

Banners with messages such as 'No CAA, No NRC', 'Ban ABVP from university campuses', 'Reject Violence', 'Education is not a commodity to be bought or sold' dotted the swelling crowd that demanded strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left more than 35 injured. CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat also joined the march. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.

READ | Be More Communicative With Students, Faculty: HRD Ministry Officials Advise JNU VC

READ | Hundreds March From Mandi House To HRD Ministry Demanding Removal Of JNU VC

(with PTI inputs)