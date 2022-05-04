Jodhpur Violence: 97 Arrested In Connection To Clashes; 1,000 Police Personnel Deployed

In a recent update pertaining to the Jodhpur violence, the police have apprehended 97 people in connection with the clashes. Sharing details of the current situation in the city, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria told Republic TV that every small and big incident in the region is being closely monitored.

Speaking to Republic TV, Hawa Singh Ghumaria said, "Strict adherence to curfew in Jodhpur. Deputy and Additional SP level officers are posted to the police station of Jodhpur city. Every small, big incident is being closely monitored."

It is further learned that around 1,000 policemen along with top officials have been deployed to keep the law and order situation under control in the region.

After communal tensions mounted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a curfew was imposed in 10 police station areas of the city and mobile internet services were suspended on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people of Jodhpur to maintain peace and chaired a high-level meeting after cancelling events planned for his birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajasthan CM wrote, "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order".

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Jodhpur violence

After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The Muslim mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalized vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged.

(Image: ANI)