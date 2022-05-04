A day after the communal flare-up in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Republic Media Network's Investigative team blew the lid off the whole conspiracy. Republic spoke to one of the eye-witnesses of the incident that took place at the Jalori Gate, who revealed that he along with his brother were going to get medicines when he saw a crowd armed with 'knives and swords'. He claimed that the sole aim of the crowd was 'kill everyone, and not let anyone escape'.

"Seeing the crowd brandishing swords and knives, we at once took a U-turn, but someone came from behind and attacked my brother with a knife," said Lokesh. His brother Deepak after sustaining griveious injuries is presently fighting for his life in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in Jodhpur.

'Not satisfied with the investigation'

Refuting claims that the incident was the result of a personal dispute between two groups, Lokesh said, "What was my fault? What was my brother's fault...We were not a part of any of the groups. In fact, we have always believed in living in brotherhood. However, they did not see anyone was from the perspective of brotherhood."

When asked about the investigation in the case, the eyewitness said, "I am not at all satisified with the way things are being carried out."

Jodhpur violence

With Rajasthan still reeling under the aftermath of the Karauli clashes and the shocking Alwar demolition drive, violence was now witnessed in Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya- Monday. Sources contended that the violence was because of an the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle.

The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate, injuring more than a dozen, including policemen.

In a briefing after the incident that had in attendance Ministers Subhash Garg and Rajendra Yadav as well as ADG (law & order), it was outlined that there were numerous meetings lined up to discuss the incident of violence. "Right now is the time to investigate, get to the root cause of the matter, and not blame each other, "They said as the Opposition slammed the ruling Congress party for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.