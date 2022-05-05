Jodhpur Violence: Fresh Visuals Shows Rioters Brandishing Swords, Hurling Stones; Watch

As a tense environment continues to prevail following the series of communal clashes reported across the country, the recent incidents of violence that were reported from Rajasthan's Jodhpur have now fuelled concerns over the law and order situation in the state. While police are presently investigating the matter, shocking videos are surfacing every other day revealing details of what really transpired.

Fresh video footage accessed by Republic shows visuals from the day of the incident where a group of people can be seen holding sharp weapons and hurling stones at people in what appears to be an intention to leave them injured. On the other hand, while a PFI angle is being suspected in connection to the violence outbreak, the Jodhpur Commissioner of Police has not yet ruled out PFI involvement in it. However, no link has been established thus far.

No PFI link identified so far: Jodhpur CP

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Jodhpur CP Navjyoti Gogoi said that the police are currently investigating the matter and have not yet identified any involvement of PFI in this.

"If there is any involvement, we will investigate, we are open to all possibilities", he added. Further speaking on the ongoing investigation, he said that the situation in Jodhpur is now under control. While cases have been filed against 12 persons; among them, eight have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

"We immediately responded to the situation. People have burnt vehicles, some even pelted stones at them. We have booked 133 people under Section 151," CP Gogoi said.

While the communal clashes have raised several questions about the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot has also launched a counterattack and accused the BJP of triggering violence in the state.

Curfew extended in Jodhpur

Meanwhile, the District Police Commissioner in a fresh order has extended the curfew that was earlier imposed following the incidents of violence till May 6. As per the order, the curfew imposed in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area on May 3 has been extended till May 6 while Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been excluded from the curfew.

Also, students and teachers appearing for examinations have been exempted from the curfew followed by personnel engaged in medical services, bank officials, judicial officers, and media personnel.

"Newspaper hawkers will also be allowed to distribute the newspapers," the order added. Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended in the district.

(Image: Republic)