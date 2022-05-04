Jodhpur Violence: MHA Monitoring Situation After Clashes; Security Review To Be Held Soon

In the wake of the violent clashes that erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, the Ministry of Home Affairs is now monitoring the situation in the region. According to sources, the MHA is constantly monitoring the case regarding the Jodhpur violence and any development in its regard. Meanwhile, a report has been sent to the Centre regarding the group situation in Jodhpur by intelligence agencies.

Sources have now informed Republic that the Union Home Ministry led by Amit Shah is constantly monitoring the developments in Jodhpur. Intelligence agencies have already sent a report to the Centre, which will be studied soon. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan administration is expected to send its report to the MHA by Wednesday evening.

The Centre is expected to look into the situation in the Congress-led state and take decisions regarding the law-and-order situation. According to sources, a decision will be taken regarding increasing the curfew in jodhpur after a security review. Currently, a curfew is in place at 10 police station areas till 12:00 tonight. Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police station's limits with curfews in place.

BJP attacks Gehlot government over Jodhpur clashes

This comes after union ministers and BJP leaders launched an attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led state regime over the violent clashes. Against the backdrop of the Jodhpur violence which ensued at the city's Jalori Gate on May 2, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP national Vice-President Vasundhara Raje, on Tuesday, criticised the state government for failing to prevent the communal clashes that erupted in the state in the past two months. Deeming the violence as an outcome of "appeased culture" undertaken by the Congress, Raje mentioned that CM Ashok Gehlot failed to maintain law and order in his hometown Jodhpur too.

Meanwhile, BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia, on Tuesday, wrote to Governor Kalraj Mishra and urged him to initiate a probe into the incidents related to the clashes. The BJP leader further urged the Governor to direct the Gehlot-led government to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state. Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur also lambasted the Congress administration in the state and demanded maintaining communal harmony in the clash-hit region.

Jodhpur violence

After Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on May 2. The Muslim mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the police to disperse the crowd.

Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community after Eid prayers. The mob vandalised vehicles parked in the market and residential areas. A few police vehicles were also damaged. In a recent update pertaining to the Jodhpur violence, the police have arrested 97 people in connection with the clashes.

