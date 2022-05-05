Jodhpur Violence: Republic Accesses FIR Naming 33 Accused, CCTV Footage Being Analysed

Multiple police personnel were injured in stone-pelting when violence broke out in Jodhpur, the FIR accessed by Republic TV on Thursday revealed. As per the police, the arguments between a group of Hindus and Muslims started at the Jalori Gate over a flag being raised by the latter on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Thereafter, both sides indulged in stone-pelting and thrashed each other with sticks, lathis and iron rods. The police tried to diffuse the situation and used the public address system but to no avail.

As per the FIR, the stone-pelting was so intense that residents of the area closed the doors of their houses. While 33 persons have been formally named as the accused, the police mentioned that 200-250 other individuals were also involved in the violence. It added, "Others will be identified from the CCTV footage of the spot and the videos shot on private phones and arraigned as the accused". It also stated that anti-social elements among both groups used objectionable language to hurt the religious sentiments of the other side. Around 140 persons have been arrested in connection with the Jodhpur violence so far.

Curfew extended in Jodhpur

In the wake of violence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lamented that tension has arisen due to the clash between two communities. Taking to Twitter, he observed, "The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur and Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order". From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district. Meanwhile, the curfew in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area was extended till May 6.