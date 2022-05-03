Jodhpur Violence: Rioters Brandish Swords As Clashes Continue, CCTV Footage Accessed

As the situation in Jodhpur continues to remain tense even after the imposition of Section 144, CCTV footage now reveals rioters carrying sharp swords to the clashes. Following the fresh clashes that were reported after Eid prayers on Tuesday morning, rioters in the streets of Jodhpur could be seen carrying weapons for attack. This comes as part of the violent clash that broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night.

Following violent clashes in Jodhpur, Republic TV has now accessed exclusive CCTV footage which reveals rioters wielding swords on the streets. In the shocking footage, rioters can be seen swinging swords and moving toward the crowd amid the violence. This comes after the police personnel deployed in the area used lathi-charge to disperse the violent crowd.

According to the latest information accessed, public property including vehicles belonging to the police has been damaged in Jodhpur. Now, the rioters are seen carrying swords and other weapons to the attacks that are underway. Speaking to the media, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi appealed for peace and maintained that the situation is under control at present. Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot is currently holding a review meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation in the state.

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. Sources contended that the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including 4 policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.

This also comes after the violence that took place in Rajasthan's Karauli on the day of the Hindu New year on April 2. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism were reported when a bike rally was passing through a Muslim dominated area in Rajasthan's Karauli city, leading to altercations between two groups. Following this, a similar violent clash is now underway in Jodhpur.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD