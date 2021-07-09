Journalist Rajeev Sharma Sent To ED Custody For Receiving Kickbacks From Chinese Officials

The Enforcement Directorate has made a sensational claim in journalist spying for China case. The agency has claimed that the journalist, Rajeev Sharma who was allegedly sending sensitive information to China regarding defence strategy, was paid for his and his wife's foreign trips.

On 1 July, Sharma was arrested by ED officials. He was produced before the court which had remanded him to 7 days custodial interrogation of ED. ED has claimed that Chinese Intelligence Officials allegedly paid for their foreign trips.

"Investigation so far has revealed that in addition to the cash received in lieu of providing sensitive/confidential information about Indian defence and strategy to Chinese Intelligence Officers, the accused has also received gratifications in various other forms like paying for his and his wife Pratima Vyas's foreign trips," ED has claimed while demanding his custodial interrogation.

The move of the ED was opposed by defence counsel Mr Amish Aggarwala Advocate with Aditya Singh Jakhar and Karan Ahuja. The defence counsel opposed that their client was innocent and there was no need for custodial interrogation. But the court allowed the plea moved by ED and granted them custodial interrogation of the journalist till 14 July.

What has ED found?

To get the defence strategy of India, Chinese Intelligence officials paid Rajeev Sharma by other means such as foreign trips. A mirror image of his digital devices is crucial. There are possibilities of co-accused.

Who is Rajeev Sharma?

He was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police for supplying information to China for money. Later an ECIR of PMLA was lodged by ED. It is the first time when Rajeev has been arrested by ED. In special cell case, he is on bail. Chargesheet has also been filed by the Delhi Police against him.