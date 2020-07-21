Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad After Registering Molestation Complaint; Attack On CCTV

A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where a journalist was grievously assaulted while traveling on a bike with his daughters and was also shot at on Monday.

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene.

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his kin, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men.

The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime. Five persons have been arrested.