Journalist Vimal Kumar Shot Dead In Bihar's Araria District

A journalist named Vimal Kumar associated with a Hindi daily was shot dead in Bihar’s Araria district on Friday, August 18. Police have filed a complaint and launched an investigation into the matter. The incident took place early morning in the Raniganj Bazar area, news agency ANI said. Araria SP Ashok Kumar Singh said post-mortem is being done and a dog squad has been called to the murder spot. "Investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway," he said.

Reacting to the incident, the President of Araria District Journalist Association, Amarendra Singh, said, “The manner in which a reporter was shot dead in the morning is very shocking and especially reflects the condition of the police system. According to the general discussion, his brother was also murdered two years back and he (Vimal) was active in this connection. It is also being said that he was receiving threats time and again, the information of which was also being given to the police by him. But it will be investigated whether it is true or not. But the incident which has happened today is very heart wrenching.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of the journalist. "This is a very unfortunate incident. I am very sad. I immediately spoke to officials and asked them to probe how this had happened," Kumar said.

The Opposition has trained its guns on the Bihar government claiming that 1990s-era jungleraaj in Bihar. Samrat Choudhury, the state BJP chief, said jungleraaj has returned to Bihar. "There is no district in the state where people are not getting killed every other day...Nitish Kumar should ensure investigation and a speedy trial," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) attacked the Nitish-led Bihar government alleging that, “Which class is not being targeted here, journalists are being targeted separately, administrative class people are being targeted separately and deprived & backward class people are being targeted separately. While the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) is busy going to Delhi.