'Journalists Are Like Judges In One Sense': CJI Ramana Outlines Significance Of Free Press

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on December 29 opined that 'competitive journalism can be lethal to democracy' and the judiciary & media ought to 'sail together' in promoting 'national interest'. Addressing a gathering at the Red Ink Awards, 2021, awarded for accomplishments in journalism, CJI Ramana remarked on essential pillars of a democratic apparatus and drew its parallel with 'noble' but 'fearless' press, also regarded as the Fourth Estate and watchdog.

Commencing his keynote speech at Mumbai Press Club's initiative, CJI NV Ramana noted, "The city of Mumbai has been at the forefront of protecting the freedom of speech and expression. It has produced great patriots, freedom fighters, human rights activists and journalists of great professional integrity."

Reiterating that the Supreme Court has upheld the freedom of the press as an important facet of our Constitution, CJI NV Ramana said, "The freedom of the press is a sacrosanct Constitutional right. From the very beginning, the Supreme Court of India has upheld the freedom of the press as an important facet of our Constitution, from Sakal Papers and R. Rajagopal to Anuradha Bhasin."

'We (media & judiciary) are together in the Mission Democracy': CJI NV Ramana

In a noteworthy observation, CJI Ramana maintained that he is restrained from commenting on relevant issues that are sub judice but the 'recent trend' to condemn and 'villainise judges needs to be checked'. While iterating that the judiciary is adamant about advancing Constitutional goals, CJI Ramana explained why media, a 'stakeholder in democracy', is duty-bound 'to defend and protect the judiciary from motivated attacks by evil forces'.

"We (media & judiciary) are together in the Mission Democracy and in promoting national interest. We have to sail together," he stated.

CJI NV Ramana's take on 'issues with journalism' in India

Acknowledging the new-age digital news media platforms, CJI Ramana established the ever-evolving media sector and the 'transformation' that stems out. "Certain things about this transformation by digital media is for the better - there is now more information available to people which is easily accessible," he noted.

Further, he mentioned 'certain issues with the journalism that is worrying'. The senior-most judge of India noted a couple of practices in contemporary reporting of news.

"Nowadays, everything is subject to reporting. Every moment is available to the scrutiny of millions as things get reported 24x7. This places an enormous pressure not only on the person or professional being reported about but also on the journalist doing the reporting. In the race for ratings, the important journalistic tenet of verification before publishing is not being followed. This leads to incorrect reporting," he highlighted.

'News mixed with views is a dangerous cocktail'

Cementing his notion, the Chief Justice of India pointed out another trend of 'biases' and 'seeping of ideological stances' in reporting and deemed the same as a 'dangerous cocktail'.

"Interpretation and opinions are colouring what should be factual reports. News mixed with views is a dangerous cocktail. Connected to this is the problem of partial reporting, of cherry-picking facts to give it a particular colour. For instance, select portions of a speech get highlighted – mostly out of context - to suit a certain agenda.

"Nothing can be more lethal to democracy than the deadly combination of confrontational polity and competitive journalism. Tragically, they feed on each other," the CJI further stated.

'Journalists are like judges in one sense'

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Justice of India noted that a journalist ought to carry their duty 'regardless of an ideology they profess'. "You must report only the facts, with a view to give a complete and accurate picture," he said.

"Journalists are like judges in one sense. Regardless of the ideology, you profess and the beliefs you hold dear, you must do your duty without being influenced by them," the Chief Justice of India stated.

"I would also like to take a few moments to pay tribute to all journalists who lost their lives while reporting from the ground during this pandemic," the CJI concluded.