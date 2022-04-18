The Supreme Court on Monday reversed the Allahabad High Court's decision to give bail to Ashish Mishra, the principal accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and the son of a Union Minister, in a "tearing hurry" and without providing the victims of the crime a right to be heard.

As Supreme Court quashed the bail granted to Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Jagjit Singh Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri Victim’s son who filed the plea challenging the Ashish Mishra’s bail said, ““I am thankful to the supreme court, hope others will also be punished. People believe in the justice system. Judiciary is with all of us. SC will punish the guilty and will give justice to the family of shaheeds.”

Ashish Mishra has been ordered to surrender within a week by a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction, denied victims an opportunity to participate in the bail hearings, and was in a "tearing hurry" to issue release, according to the order read down in court by Justice Kant for the Bench. He claimed that the court could "rightfully cancel the bail" taking all these facts into account.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Communal violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October 2021, leading to the death of eight persons including four farmers. On 17 November 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also regenerated the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition levelled up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On 14 December 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.