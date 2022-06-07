Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case: BJP MLA Booked For Revealing Minor Victims' Identity

In a key development in the Hyderabad gang rape case, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao over releasing videos and pictures pertaining to the minor victim's identity. A case has been filed under IPC Section 228 A. On June 4, the MLA had released pictures of the victim at a press conference at the party office in Hyderabad.

On June 4, the BJP legislator, during a press conference claimed that the youngster seen in the purported video was the son of an MLA. Rao had claimed that they have more evidence to prove the connection of the MLA's son with the incident. He, however, added the girl's face was not visible and the identity of the victim cannot be made out from the clip.

Reacting to the case registered against him, the BJP MLA told Republic, "I have faith in the law and court. I respect the court. They should arrest the assaulters of the girl. Does an FIR against me make sense? This is a publicity case by Congress. If I am arrested I will apply for bail. I will face this legally."

In a related development, senior police official had earlier informed that a case against a man has been registered and served him a notice asking him to appear before the police after he allegedly uploaded on social media a video of the minor girl with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

Hyderabad gangrape case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in the guise of offering a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 p.m. in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gangraped her. Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 and 323 and section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four accused have been arrested, including three juveniles and one adult. One adult accused remains missing. There is also a big question mark over the ownership of the white Innova car, which bears a flag on the bonnet and is said to have a government link to its ownership. As per the police, one of the accused is related to a top political leader.