Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case: Telangana Police Arrest 2nd Accused, Probe On To Nab Others

In a key development, the Telangana Police on Saturday arrested another accused who is a juvenile and one of the main culprits in connection with the Hyderabad gang-rape case. So far, two accused have been apprehended over the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Jubilee Hills last week. One accused named Saduddin Malik was arrested on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by at least five persons in Hyderabad in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub. Of the five accused, three are juveniles, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis in a press conference. A major leader's son, who is also a juvenile, is involved in the matter, he added.

The police have identified the culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim. "The Hyderabad rape victim could not reveal anything about the culprits. She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage has been recovered. We have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," Joel Davis said.

Earlier, several news reports claimed that Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's son was involved in the said incident. However, Telangana Police quashed such claims.

Security footage that has gone viral, purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected rapists outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, they assaulted her inside a parked car in the city. They took turns raping her while others guarded the car.

Hyderabad horror: Minor gang-raped in car

Police said the girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father filed a complaint to the police regarding the incident. A police case has been registered against five persons under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday directed the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP), and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take "immediate and stern action" in the gang-rape case.

