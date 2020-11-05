Judge Observes No Chain Between Suicide & Arnab Goswami's Role As It Denies Police Custody

An Alibag court on Wednesday evening made a number of key observations while denying the Raigad police custody of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, instead granting 14-day judicial custody. Pertinently, the magistrate while pronouncing his judgment noted that there was no chain between the suicide behind the case in which Arnab was arrested and Arnab's role. Arnab Goswami had been assaulted and arrested by the police on Wednesday morning in said case that had actually been closed and buried back in 2018, amid the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network.

In fact, the magistrate also observed that the case was re-opened without its prior consent. 'There is no fresh FIR, there can't be any fresh investigation; hence police custody has been denied and Judicial custody has been granted,' said Arnab's lawyer Abad Ponda, adding, 'A summary report had been accepted by the magistrate and not challenged. The police has done this illegally, and hence, all steps taken since are illegal and deserve to be set aside.'

Following the brazen assault on Arnab, the Bombay High Court is set to hear his plea against the illegal and unlawful arrest on Thursday at 3 PM. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. The illegal arrest has also reached the Raj Bhavan as BJP MLA is slated to meet Maharashtra Governor on Thursday at 13:30 AM over the shocking attack on Arnab.

Shocking assault and arrest of Arnab

After a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

