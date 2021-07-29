Juhi Chawla Withdraws Plea From Delhi HC Over Dismissal Of Her Suit Against 5G Technology

Actor Juhi Chawla withdrew her petition that sought amendment of the word 'dismissed' to 'rejected' in an order passed by the Delhi HC in connection with her plea against 5G wireless technology. The court allowed the withdrawal of her plea after the arguments made by her counsel, advocate Deepak Khosla.

Juhi Chawla withdraws plea over dismissal of her 5G suit

Justice Jayant Nath said, “Learned counsel for the plaintiff (Chawla) wants to withdraw the application with liberty to avail remedy before the appellate court. Application is dismissed as withdrawn,” while withdrawing her plea.

Chawla had sought that her plaint be declared 'rejected' and not 'dismissed.' Her counsel Deepak Khosla argued that the plea, which “never went up to the level of suit”, could not be dismissed and could only be rejected or returned as per the terms of the Civil Procedure Code.

At the time of the hearing in early July, the court had ordered her to pay Rs 20 lakh fine within a span of a week after Chawla decided to not apply for its waiver. She also withdrew the application for the refund of court fees.

The Delhi High Court had on June 4 quashed Juhi Chawla's plea challenging the implementation of the 5G network and termed it as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity". The court had then noted that the objections about the health hazards due to the 5G technology raised by her were not "not maintainable" and "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments".

The court added that the actor sharing the Instagram link of the hearing proved that she had filed the plea for 'publicity.' The hearing made headlines for the wrong reasons further when three disruptions were caused, with one of them singing Juhi Chawla's songs.

(With PTI inputs)