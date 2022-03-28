Just because order is not to someone’s liking does not mean it is without reason: SC

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Every order is passed for some reason and just because it is not to someone’s liking does not mean that it is “without reason”, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The apex court observed this after a petitioner requested a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka that his plea be heard by some other bench as “speaking orders” were not passed on his previous petition.

The bench told the petitioner, who was appearing in person, that perhaps he is under a “mistaken belief”.

“Just because it is not to your liking, it does not mean it is without reason. Every order is passed for some reason,” the bench observed.

The top court rejected the petitioner's suggestion that his plea be heard by some other bench saying no “tangible reason is forthcoming as to why this prayer should be acceded” to.

The bench was hearing a petition seeking initiation of criminal contempt action against some respondents for allegedly not complying with the previous order of the apex court.

“As regard merits, the thrust of the prayers in the writ petition is essentially to initiate contempt action against the respondents. After having gone through the petition, we find no reason to entertain this petition,” the bench said.

At the outset, the petitioner requested the bench that his plea be heard by some other bench. “The only reason is this. None of the orders are speaking orders. I am not desirous of my favourable order. I am only desirous of speaking orders,” he said, adding that he had earlier also filed petitions on which orders were passed.

He said reasons were not mentioned in those orders.

“Just to demonstrate what you are saying is wrong... The judgement runs into 20 pages. Now, you say it is without reasons,” the bench said, while referring to one of the orders.

“We don't think there is anything in this petition that we need to take forward,” the bench observed.

It noted that grievance of the petitioner is that in the past, his pleas have been dismissed without giving reasons.

“Finding no reason to entertain this petition, as aforesaid, is in fact an expression of opinion that the petition is devoid of merits and does not deserve to be taken forward. Hence dismissed,” the apex court said. PTI ABA SA

