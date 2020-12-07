Justice At Doorstep: J&K High Court Launches 'Insaf Ki Dastak'

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Gita Mittal, on Monday launched Insaf Ki Dastak initiative to ensure justice to those living in far-flung areas.

“Insaf Ki Dastak, an initiative of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir which attempts to bring justice to the doorsteps of the people living in far-flung areas of the region. These people find access to the courts difficult, if not impossible, and the programme attempts to address this through outreach. It uses the pre-existent postal system in eleven districts to allow citizens to register their disputes through the local post offices as well as Common Service Centres,” details about the initiative read.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court said,” It is for people of far-flung areas, our Judges will go on foot to those areas along with their staff. They will take justice to doorstep; we will also take Government services to the doorstep of people through Camp courts. Even in snow-clad areas, electronic mode will be used to deliver justice. Court service centres have also been setup.”

“It will ensure that Justice is received by litigants at remote areas who are so marginalised. 11 Camp courts established so far; training underway for two years. I know the difficult conditions in which people are living; we will ensure the justice delivery system to all,” she added.

“A para-legal volunteer or a panel lawyer duly appointed by a legal service institution attached to the centre approved by the LSA or District LSA may assist the party in drafting and filing the case at the designated post office or the approved centre,” an official statement said.

It further added that the said post office or approved centre/court of lowest jurisdiction will maintain the entire record of the filing of cases in soft form and registers specially maintained for the purposes. The hearing of these cases would also be undertaken through video conferencing wherever possible.

