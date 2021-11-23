Justice Bhandari sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday by Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi.

Justice Bhandari was administered the oath of office by the Governor in a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan, in which Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries participated.

He was transferred to the Madras High Court from the Allahabad High Court.

Assuming office, Justice Bhandari indicated to legal luminaries at the Madras High Court, where he was accorded a warm welcome, that his policy is 'talk less and do much'.

The cultural and heritage richness of Tamil Nadu, which he witnessed about five years ago during a visit, made him wish that he could have born in the state.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram, TN Bar Council chairman P S Amalraj and the presidents of the Madras High Court Advocates Association, Madras Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association and Law Association accorded him a warm welcome and reception at the High Court premises.

He assured the legal fraternity that he would ensure that he and his companion judges worked without fear or favour.

These are the two words, which would have great significance and if it is applied, the temple of justice can be served in a better way, he said.

"I would not say much more on this occasion, but you will see me in action," he added and expressed his happiness on the opportunity given to him to work in the Madras High Court, a chartered court known for its heritage and legal acumen. PTI COR VGN APR APR

