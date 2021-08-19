Justice Chandiwal Inquiry Committee Imposes Penalty On Ex Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

A single-member high-level committee of Bombay High court retired judge, Justice Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal imposed a penalty of Rs. 25,000 on Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not appearing before the Inquiry Committee. This is the second time the committee has imposed a penalty on Param Bir Singh. Earlier, on June 22, the committee asked Singh to pay Rs. 5000.

The committee has directed Param Bir Singh to deposit the amount of Rs. 25,000 in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19 in three days. Justice Chandiwal granted Param Bir Singh the last chance to appear before the committee. The committee will meet next on August 25.

On Wednesday, Lawyers appearing for Param Bir Singh before the committee informed that Param Bir Singh has challenged the existence of the committee and summons issued to him by the committee before the Bombay High Court. Singh's plea is likely to be heard by the High Court on August 23.

Justice Chandiwal said that the Inquiry Committee was doing exactly what the CBI is doing in terms of investigating into the allegations made by Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze.

The Maharashtra Government had on March 30th appointed former Bombay High Court Judge, Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to conduct a high-level judicial inquiry into corruption allegations by Mumbai former Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and submit a report within six months.

After which, Param Bir Singh has moved the Bombay High Court against the orders issued by the Committee. The plea has sought a declaration that the scope entrusted upon Inquiry Committee by the Government stands adjudicated upon and nothing survives to be inquired into by the Committee. The plea has also sought the stay of any further proceedings before the Committee till the final disposal of the present petition.

Picture Credit: ANI/ShutterStock