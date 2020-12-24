Justice DY Chandrachud Writes To HC Chief Justices; Pushes For Access-friendly Infra

Supreme Court Judge and chairperson of the e-committee of the top court, Justice DY Chandrachud, has written to Chief Justices of High Court's across India stressing the urgent need to create accessible infrastructure including digital ecosystem and enabling physically challenged lawyers and litigants to participate in the legal profession in equal footing with others.

DY Chandrachud said that the creation of accessible infrastructure, including digital infrastructure, and an appropriate support system in the judiciary for lawyers and litigants with disabilities is imperative in order to create a level playing field. "The courts should ensure that court websites become more accessible for disabled lawyers," he added.

Justice D Y Chandrachud writes to Chief Justice of HC

Justice DY Chandrachud said, "This obligation is a natural corollary of the right to equality guaranteed to lawyers and litigants with disabilities under Article 14 of the Constitution of India and the right to practice the profession of one's choice under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution of India."

The Justice also said that the onus to make filings (of the case) accessible cannot be placed on disabled lawyers as it would be akin to serve a filed to an able-bodied lawyer in a foreign language. Highlighting the steps taken to make e-courts more accessible to physically challenged lawyers and litigants, his letter highlighted that the Supreme Court website now has a fully functional audio captcha.

Stating that it was not possible for the visually challenged to independently access the website due to the visual captcha, the Supreme Court judge wrote, "This is a significant step which has been taken by the Supreme Court". "The High Courts can take certain steps to make filings and their websites more accessible, " he added.

Requesting Chief Justices of High Courts to undertake these steps with a sense of urgency, Chandrachud's letter asked the High Courts and district judiciary that instead of requiring a disabled lawyer to seek case-by-case intervention, the existing filing practices be reconfigured taking into account of their needs. He further stressed on the need to reinforce accessibility by making audio captchas available and that judgments in the PDF format be audio-tagged in order to be accessible to visually challenged persons.

