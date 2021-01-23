Justice SN Dhingra Relives His Journey; Discusses 1984 Riots, Afzal Guru Death Sentence

Former Delhi High Court Judge Justice SN Dhingra spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle discussing his rise from a simple background to his iconic judgments in the 1984 riots case and the 2001 Parliament attack case.

Elaborating on his early life, Justice Dhingra said, "My parents had migrated from Punjab (Pakistan) during partition and our entire agricultural land was left-back. After coming to India, my father was working as a labourer and he got a permanent labourer job in Delhi. In 1976, I joined the profession and nobody knew me, I went to many seeking juniorship. I could not afford to work without income, I needed to work independently. God helped me pick up my practice. I was appointed as an advocate on record in 1984 and joined as additional district and sessions judge in 1988 after I applied for the Delhi Judicial Services."

On 1984 riots case

"We have not amended our judicial system so the poor can seek justice, this is what happened in 84 riots. Police clubbed 200 cases and registered 1 FIR. 100 murder cases had 1 FIR and 2 accused persons. It was taken as a single case. The law does not permit more than 3 crimes tried together. Nobody was prepared to implement this law. An application was filed to treat the cases separately, it was pending for many years till I took over. Then later trial became manageable when 2-3 accused appeared for each case. It is not that law is not there, you need sincerity and good intentions. You need to feel the pain of the people," he said.

On the Afzal Guru trial

Talking about his iconic judgment in the Parliament attack case and the death sentence of accused Afzal Guru, Justice Dhingra shared his views on how a lobby had strongly attempted to counter the court's ruling for the convict. "These kinds of people are always there. Anti-nationals always group together because they have the self-interest to grab power, they group together easily," he said.

"Good people who work for the nation are silent. These people should be taken care of by the administration. Unfortunately, the legilature is very lethargic, the executive is always afraid. You need to work with the mission that this is my country and come what may you need to serve this country. They are very minute forces, although they look like they have an upper hand," he added.

Speaking on the persecution of the Republic Media Network by the Maharashtra Government, Justice Dhingra stated that any channel or person that it is upholding the values of the nation has nothing to fear. "We are living in a nation where anything can happen. There will always be people who try to drag you down when you're performing your duty truthfully. Your conscience must be clear. You are answerable to the people of the country, not the XYZ persons," he said.

Read: Fmr ASG Sidharth Luthra Talks Passion For Teaching, Challenges Faced During Major Cases

Read: Former ASG Neeraj Kishan Kaul Opens Up On His Career Milestones, Judiciary And Free Speech