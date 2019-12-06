Justice Sodhi Questions Hyderabad Accused Encounter, Asks 'Was Killing Them Necessary?'

Questioning the manner in which all four accused were gunned down by Cyberabad police, Former Delhi High Court Judge RS Sodhi on Friday, asked whether killing the accused was absolutely necessary, speaking to Republic TV. Questioning on why the police could not capture them, he said that it was not an encounter as the accused were in custody. Due to the curious nature of the killing, he questioned whether the accused were guilty of the crimes itself.

Justice Sodhi questions encounter

"I find the act strange. How can four people be killed in an encounter when there was no encounter? They were already in custody. So what I have been given to understand is that they tried to run away while they were being taken to the spot. I think it is difficult to digest that four people ran in different directions and they were killed. Did they use a machine gun to knock them all down?" he said.

He added, "They were people who the police suspected to have done something heinous. They were killed because they tried to escape the law. Could the accused not be pinned down? Could the police not outrun them? Was killing them absolutely necessary? Could they not try them and then execute them? I don't know whether they were guilty of this heinous crime."

Slamming the outpouring celebrations, he said that the public must wonder as to whether the accused were killed judicially or not. He added that the wrong people may have been killed. He also expressed his worry about the precedence this killing set.

"Public satisfaction must rest on the rule of law. You may have killed four wrong people for all you know. I am worried the way four lives have been lost. Have they been lost in accordance to the law, the public must think on these lines," he said.

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

