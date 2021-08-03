Kafeel Khan's Suspension From Hospital In 2017 Under HC Lens; UP Govt Asked To Respond

The Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to justify the prolonged suspension of Dr.Kafeel Khan from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. A single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma was hearing a plea by the doctor challenging the order of suspension dated August 22, 2017. While the Enquiry Officer submitted his report on April 15, 2019, the Disciplinary Officer passed an order after almost 11 months directing a further probe to be conducted.

The court held that the delay in taking further action on the part of the disciplinary authority has not been explained. During the hearing, Khan's counsel Manish Kumar Nigam cited a 1998 Supreme Court verdict to argue that the order is legally unsustainable. At this juncture, the Chief Standing Counsel sought time to obtain instructions and address the submissions. The matter has been listed for hearing on August 5.

Incarceration under NSA

Kafeel Khan was one of the accused in a case involving the deaths of several children due to disruption in the supply of oxygen at a Gorakhpur hospital in August 2017. He was again arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29, 2020, for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in the Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019. Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) was included in the FIR. After being taken to Aligarh, he was sent to the Mathura district jail.

Despite being granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Aligarh, Dr. Kafeel Khan’s release from the jail was delayed. Subsequently, he continued to languish in prison as National Security Act charges were slapped against him. In August 2020, his detention under the NSA was extended for a period of three months. On September 1, 2020, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered for his release from Mathura District Jail.

In its judgment, the Allahabad HC observed that no one can be deprived of his/her personal liberty except in accordance with procedures established by law. Reproducing the full speech of Khan, the bench held that it not only gives a call for national unity but also does not show any effort to promote hatred or violence. The bench ruled that the preventive detention order cannot be sustained in the absence of any material indicating that Khan continued to act in a manner prejudicial to public order from the date of his speech to the invocation of NSA. While the UP government challenged this verdict, the SC on December 17, 2020, dismissed its plea.