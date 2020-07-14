BJP's Vijayvargiya Meets President Over Bengal MLA's Death; Clashes Break Out During Bandh

A BJP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday over the shocking death of West Bengal MLA Debendra Nath Roy. The delegation led by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded a CBI probe in the death of the MLA, remarking that they had no faith in the TMC-led government's agencies. According to BJP MP Raju Bista, the BJP delegation also discussed the recent 'political killings' in West Bengal asking for the dismissal of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

Violence erupts during Bandh

Meanwhile, violence erupted in Coochbehar in North Bengal after TMC objected BJP's call for a 12-hour bandh. Clashes erupted in different parts of the town between party cadres of both sides. TMC members also vandalised a BJP booth office in the town as well during the clashes. The state unit had called for a 12-hour bandh in districts of North Bengal on Tuesday as a mark of protest as some have raised suspicion that there might be a political angle to the legislator's death.

BJP MLA found hanging

The hanging body of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found in Bindal village. He was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. His joining had took place in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.

BJP National President JP Nadda called the 'suspected heinous killing' as extremely shocking and deplorable while adding that people will not forgive the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. While speaking to Republic TV, state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said that BJP leaders get threats regularly and the law and order situation in the state is so bad that even public servants are not safe, let alone the plight of the people at large.

