Kalicharan Maharaj Arrested By Wardha Police For Hate Speech, Sent To Judicial Custody

Trouble mounted for Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on Wednesday after the Wardha Police arrested him in a case registered in Maharashtra. A complaint was lodged against him in the state for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on December 29, 2021. The Wardha police arrested him on Wednesday after submitting a production warrant, an official told PTI. According to sources, the Hindu religious leader was brought to Wardha at around 5 am from Raipur. He was produced before the court of a local magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

The development comes days after a court in Raipur granted transit remand of the leader to the Maharashtra Police. Kalicharan Maharaj was out on bail after a Pune court on Friday accepted his application on a surety amount of Rs 25,000 in an inflammatory speech case.

Kalicharan Maharaj's legal woes

In relation to a hate speech against Mahatma Gandhi delivered in 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur, Kalicharan Maharaj was apprehended on December 30 by the Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, four days after an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 505(2) and 294 against him. During the investigation and on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) were also included.

While addressing the Dharam Sansad organized at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on December 25, the religious leader was seen passing controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during which he thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Gandhi who he claimed 'destroyed' the country.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse Ji for killing him," Kalicharan Maharaj said.

Thereafter, he was produced in a Raipur court that had remanded him to 2-day judicial custody. However, before the completion of the 2 days, he was produced again, and this time remanded to 14-day judicial custody. After being granted bail on January 7, he was remanded to Maharashtra Police custody. Kalicharan Maharaj had reportedly made speeches that were designed to hurt the sentiments of the minority community during a "Shivpratap Din" program held in Pune on December 19.

