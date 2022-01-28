Kalicharan Maharaj Granted Bail In Case Over Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

A Thane court on Thursday issued bail to controversial Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. The Hindu religious leader was earlier arrested in connection with a ‘hate speech’ case against him after he made derogatory remarks about the father of the nation in a speech. The religious leader was released on cash security of Rs 15,000, by Judicial Magistrate First Class SV Metil Patil.

Kalicharan was arrested by the Thane police last week in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, where he was lodged after being held in a similar case. The religious leader was sent to judicial custody by the court following which he applied for bail. The magistrate in her order, asked the seer who hails from Akola district in eastern Maharashtra, to provide his residential address and contact details to the police. The magistrate ordered his cooperation with the investigation team in the case registered against him at the Naupada police station in Thane. The case against the controversial seer was filed by senior NCP Leader and Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad.

Thane police arrest Kalicharan Maharaj

Earlier on December 31, a Raipur Magistrate court remanded Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi to judicial custody till January 13. He was later granted bail but has been arrested in other hate speech cases. Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, four days after an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 505(2) and 294 against him and sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) were also included.

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govt, politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan. Later, Pune police too filed an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj for hate speech he allegedly delivered on 19 December at the Shivpratap Din programme.

Image: PTI