Kalicharan Maharaj Remanded To Maharashtra Police Over Ill-remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

A court in Raipur granted transit remand of controversial Hindu religious leader, Kalicharan Maharaj, to Maharashtra Police after he was nabbed by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajurao in Madhya Pradesh on December 30. An FIR had been filed against the seer in Pune for a speech he delivered on December 19. He allegedly passed derogatory remarks directed at Mahatma Gandhi and hailed the assassin of the Father of the Nation at the said conclave.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhupendra Kumar Vasnikar has granted the remand of Maharaj to the Maharashtra Police as he is named in separate cases pursuant to making inflammatory remarks during a gathering in Pune. The Magistrate further directed the authorities and police to produce Maharaj in a Pune court on January 6.

Pune police book Kalicharan Maharaj

Maharaj alias Abhijeet Dhananjay Saraag was apprehended by Chhattisgarh Police from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham located approximately 25 km from Khajurao.

On December 26, an FIR was lodged against the seer at Tikrapara police station in Raipur under Sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts) under the Indian Penal Code. Later, the police added Sec 124 (A) (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case.

Kalicharan Maharaj slapped with sedition charges

Notably, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has filed a separate FIR in Thane city against the seer for untoward statements directed at Father of the Nation, reportedly inclusive of abuses. Allegedly, he urged the people present at the event to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in a bid to protect the religion.

Police alleged that at the event, Kalicharan and the other accused - Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohan Shete, Dipak Nagpure, and Captain Digendra Kumar made provocative speeches hurting religious sentiments. The leaders allegedly made comments against the Christian and Muslim communities in a bid to provoke violence.

Kalicharan Maharaj's controversial remarks

The statements came to the fore at a two-day dharma sansad (religious parliament) that concluded in Raipur on December 26. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, governments and politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji for klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan, attempting to denounce a community.

Unabashed, the provocative seer took to his Youtube channel on Tuesday to insult the Father of the Nation again. In his 8-minute video, the Akola-based godman once again claimed that he hated Gandhi and offered his salutations to his assassin Nathuram Godse. He also alleged that Sardar Patel did not become PM because of Gandhi.

"If I am to be punished for telling the truth, let me be hanged for it," he concluded.