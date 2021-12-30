Kalicharan's Lodge Owner Detained By Chhattisgarh Police; 'Breach Of Protocol' Avers BJP

Following the arrest of controversial seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi at Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, the owner of home-stay wherein the monk was lodged has been detained by Raipur police. Chattisgarh police made both arrests within a week of the Hindu leader's derogatory remarks passed during a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur.

Raipur SP Prashant Agarwal informed that Kalicharan Maharaj was lodged in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The Raipur Police arrested the seer at 4 am on December 30 and by noon, Chhattisgarh Police arrested the home-stay owner as well.

Sources have informed that the lodge owner has been nabbed for preliminary interrogation purposes and to probe into Kalicharan's motivation or planning.

'Why is BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh upset over Kalicharan Maharaj's arrest?': CM Bhupesh Baghel

Redressing the confusion between Madhya Pradesh Police and Chhattisgarh Police, CM Bhupesh Baghel said there is nothing 'unconstitutional' about the seer's arrest. The clarification came after the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and raised objections to Kalicharan's arrest that was made in Madhya Pradesh by Chhattisgarh Police. According to MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the inter-state protocol was breached as Chhattisgarh Police arrested the monk without informing MP Police.

In fact, while speaking to Republic TV, Mishra said that his administration was apprised of the arrest via news channels and not parallel authorities.

"Narrottam Mishra must explain his anger in Kalicharan's arrest? Why is BJP upset that we arrested seer?" CM Baghel asserted.

Kalicharan Maharaj insults the Father of the Nation & Islam; Arrested at 4 am today

The Hindu leader, while delivering a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur last week, insulted the Father of the Nation and hailed his assassin, Nathuram Godse. Kalicharan claimed that Muslims 'captured' Pakistan and Bangladesh through politics and were 'aided' by Mahatma Gandhi. 'Thanking' Godse, Kalicharan blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims).

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji for klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," Kalicharan had said.

After his remarks created a furore across social media, the monk, took to his Youtube channel on Tuesday, to insult Matama Gandhi again. In his 8-minute video, the Akola-based godman expressed his hatred towards Gandhi and offered his salutations to Godse.

Continuing his rant, Kalicharan opined that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, or Sardar Patel should have been the 'Rashtra Pita' as they worked to unite the nation. He accused Gandhi of allowing the partition of India in 1947. "If I am to be punished for telling the truth, let me be hanged for it," he concluded.

An FIR was registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi and he was arrested during early hours on Thursday.