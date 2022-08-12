Kallakurichi Student Death Probe: SIT Arrests 48-year-old Accused Who Was On The Run

In a recent update in the Kallakurichi student death case, 48-year-old accused Latchathipathi has been arrested on Thursday by Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly burning the certificates of students during the rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kaniymoor near Chinna Salem in the district on July 17.

According to police, the accused has been identified as R. Latchathipathi, resident of Mamandur near Chinna Salem district in Kallakurichi. The SIT said the accused was produced before a local court and remanded in custody on Thursday. Sources said that the accused was absconding ever since the incident. SIT team found the CCTV footage while investigating the protests that followed the Kallakurichi girl death case.

Public outcry on Kallakurichi death case

On July 17, violence broke out on the school premises after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the institution and stormed into the campus following the death of a Class XII girl student. Police personnel beefed up the security outside the school. The school was the epicentre of violence and vandalism as the enraged protestors pushed down barricades and stormed the premises of a school and set buses on fire. A police bus was also set ablaze. Several agitators also managed to reach the school terrace, vandalised the name board, and held banners seeking justice for the dead girl.

Kallakurichi student death

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on July 13. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have died by suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.